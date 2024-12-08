IN FOCUS | Rebels take over Syria, Assad flees as country's future hangs in balance

Islamist-led rebels overran Damascus in a lightning assault on Sunday, driving President Bashar al-Assad out of the country and bringing the Assad family's 50-year grip on Syria to a dramatic end.

The Syrian capital woke up on Sunday to chanting, cheering and celebratory gunfire following the fall of Assad. Rebels led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) announced they had entered the city and toppled the longtime ruler. State media broadcast a declaration of his overthrow and reported a mass release of detainees.

Syrians around the country toppled and trampled on statues of Bashar al-Assad's late father Hafez, who founded the brutal system of government that his son inherited. In Damascus, people cheered as they stood on a toppled statue of former president Hafez al-Assad, in a highly symbolic moment for a country ruled with an iron fist by his clan. The scenes came as Islamist-led rebels wrested city after city from his control, culminating with their arrival in Damascus.

After five decades in power, most Syrians are too young to remember a time when the country was not ruled by the Assads.

Russia, a staunch ally of al-Assad, confirmed on Sunday that the Syrian president had resigned following negotiations with the sides involved in the conflict and had left the country, without saying where to.

"As a resut of talks between B Assad and a range of participants of the conflict on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, he took the decision to resign from his presidential post and leave the country, giving instructions to proceed with the peaceful transfer of power," Russia's foreign ministry said. "Russia did not take part in these talks."

Meanwhile, the rebels said the leader of HTS, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, arrived in Damascus hours after fighters seized the capital.

Identifying him by his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa, the statement on Telegram said he had "knelt down prostrating to God in thanks" on the ground after arriving in the Syrian capital. A video showed him kneeling in a field and bringing his head to the ground.