Has Bashar al-Assad's plane crashed? Speculation mounts as Syrian flight vanishes mysteriously

Uncertainty surrounds the fate of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad following reports that a plane he was allegedly aboard may have crashed or been shot down while attempting to flee Damascus.

Open-source data from Flightradar24.com tracked a Syrian Air Ilyushin Il-76T departing Damascus airport as rebels gained control of the capital. The aircraft initially appeared to be heading toward Syria’s coastal region, possibly to Latakia, but abruptly reversed course mid-flight. It then flew in the opposite direction for several minutes before vanishing from radar near Homs.

The incident has sparked widespread speculation, though no official confirmation or denial has been issued by Syrian authorities. The sudden disappearance of the aircraft has raised questions about its intended destination and the events leading to its vanishing.