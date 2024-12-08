Has Bashar al-Assad's plane crashed? Speculation mounts as Syrian flight vanishes mysteriously

Uncertainty surrounds the fate of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad following reports that a plane he was allegedly aboard may have crashed or been shot down while attempting to flee Damascus.
Open-source data from Flightradar24.com tracked a Syrian Air Ilyushin Il-76T departing Damascus airport as rebels gained control of the capital. The aircraft initially appeared to be heading toward Syria’s coastal region, possibly to Latakia, but abruptly reversed course mid-flight. It then flew in the opposite direction for several minutes before vanishing from radar near Homs.
The incident has sparked widespread speculation, though no official confirmation or denial has been issued by Syrian authorities. The sudden disappearance of the aircraft has raised questions about its intended destination and the events leading to its vanishing.
Netizens have highlighted the plane's abrupt altitude drop as possible evidence of a missile strike or mechanical failure. Referring to the aircraft's rapid descent from over 3,650 metres to just 1,070 metres near Lebanese airspace, one user remarked, "Sudden disappearance and altitude change suggests it was shot down!"
Another social media post claimed, "PLANE CRASH OF #Bashar_al_Assad NEAR #Homs! IT DEPARTED #DAMASCUS AIRPORT, TOOK A TURN AND REACHED AN ALTITUDE OF 500 METERS! THEN CRASHED! (sic)" fueling further speculation about the incident.
Meanwhile, Flightradar noted possible discrepancies in its data, attributing them to the aircraft’s older transponder and GPS jamming in the area. However, the platform maintained that the information provides a “quite good indication” of the plane’s trajectory.
While the identities of those aboard remain unconfirmed, Syrian sources told news agency Reuters there is a “very high probability” that Assad was killed in the incident. “It disappeared off the radar—possibly the transponder was switched off, but it’s more likely the aircraft was taken down,” a source stated.
Egyptian journalist Khaled Mahmoued suggested the crash was intentional, citing the plane's rapid altitude drop. “3D flight radar data of the plane suspected to carry Bashar al-Assad indicates it crashed. The Syrian Air IL-76’s altitude dropped suddenly, likely after being shot down,” he posted on X.
Some believe the aircraft was en route to Russia’s Latakia airbase, considered a safe haven for Assad. Controlled by Russian forces, the base has long been a strategic stronghold for the regime and one of the few areas outside rebel control.
The Syrian government crumbled on Sunday as rebel forces seized Damascus in a swift offensive, marking the end of five decades of Assad family rule. Celebratory crowds filled the streets, marking the fall of the regime.
Syrian state television aired footage of a rebel group declaring Assad’s overthrow, hours after a war monitor reported that he had fled aboard a plane to an undisclosed location. The disappearance of the jet rumoured to carry Assad has only deepened speculation about the embattled leader’s fate.