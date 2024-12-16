Remembering Ustad Zakir Hussain: The 'Shakti' that took tabla and Indian classical music global

Shakti disbanded in 1978 after a five-year run that included three albums. However, the group reformed in 1998 with original members Hussain and McLaughlin, joined by stalwarts like the late Mandolin U. Srinivas, vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, and percussionist V. Selvaganesh (son of Vinayakram). Legendary flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia also joined for the live recording of the album Remembering Shakti.

The band continued to tour the world extensively under the Remembering Shakti, recording multiple albums and captivating audiences with their unique brand of music, that originally garnered them a global following.

In 2020, Shakti entered a new era with its current lineup of Hussain, McLaughlin, Selvaganesh, Shankar, and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan of the Ganesh-Kumaresh duo. The group went on to win the Grammys in 2024 for the album This Moment, which marked Shakti's 50th anniversary.

Recognized as one of India’s greatest classical musicians, Hussain was honored with the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023, solidifying his legacy as a cultural icon.

In a 2018 interview, Hussain expressed his belief that the role of a percussionist is to accompany the vocalist, no matter how famous the musician may be. He explained that a tabla player must always be a "subordinate" when performing alongside a classical musician or singer.

"My job will be to help him (vocalist), accompany him, and play with him. For a tabla player to be in that situation is something very normal, not a stigma of any kind," Hussain said.

Hussain often spoke about the deep bond he shared with his tabla, which he considered more than just an instrument. "Music has brought me to the world and the world to me," he once said.

The maestro viewed his tabla as his "mate," a brother, a friend, and even the bed he slept in. He spoke of a special connection with the spirit of the instrument, saying, "I cannot imagine that I can exist without it. It motivates me to get up in the morning and say, 'hello.'"

Eight years ago, Hussain had narrated how his father Alla Rakha had welcomed him into this world by putting the musical instrument's rhythms into his ears when asked to recite prayers.

Hussain spoke of his father holding him in his arms for the first time.

“I was brought home and handed over to my dad in his arms. The tradition was that the father is supposed to recite a prayer in the baby's ear, welcoming the baby and putting some good words. So he takes me in his arms, puts his lips to my ear and recites the tabla rhythms into my ears. My mother was livid. She said, what are you doing? You're supposed to say, you know, prayers, not rhythms," Zakir Hussain said

“And he said, but these are my prayers. This is how I pray. He said, I am the worshipper of Goddess Saraswati and Lord Ganesh. This was a devout Muslim talking. He said this is the knowledge he got from his teachers and wanted to pass it on to his son,” the legendary musician continued.

Born on March 9, 1951 in Mumbai, Zakir had his early education from St. Michael's School in Mahim and did his graduation from St Xavier's College.

During his early days, he used to travel by train and if he could not find a seat, he would spread newspapers on the floor and sleep. During such journeys, so that no one's feet touched his tabla, he used to sleep with the musical instruments in his lap.

In another interview, Zakir Hussain had recalled an incident when he was 12 years old. He had gone to a concert with his father. Music stalwarts like Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, Bismillah Khan, Pandit Shanta Prasad and Pandit Kishan Maharaj were also present at that concert.

Zakir Hussain went on stage with his father and got five rupees for the performance. “I have earned a lot of money in my life, but those five rupees were the most valuable,” the tabla maestro had said.