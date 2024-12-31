Is India's economy losing steam as 2025 dawns?

As 2024 draws to a close, it's becoming evident that India's economic growth is stuck in a game of two halves.

Like the Earth's rotation that lights up only half the planet, leaving the other half in darkness, the country's economy too is rocking on its axis, lighting up some sectors, but leaving others behind.

Likewise, if you take annual growth trends, if one half does either good or bad, the other half runs exactly in the opposite direction. Lastly, gangbuster growth rate in one fiscal year, invariably, is followed by moderation or a slowdown that comes knocking the following year.

In short, as the economy tries to whip up world-beating growth rates, the country's growth cycles are traversing an uncanny pattern -- now here, now gone, now back again.

Take for instance, FY24 growth. Last year around this time, the economy was decidedly riding the seven-horse chariot, moving up the world rankings. And as it aimed to leap from the fifth to the third spot, GDP growth seemed like a hamster on a wheel that can't stop. Cut to the current year, growth stands strikingly away from the blockbuster marketplace, and a fervent debate is breaking out whether we are at a risk of entering a cyclical slowdown.

The first two quarters of FY25 turned in growth with charmless energy, but the government insists that it won't tear a great deal of flesh, as the last two quarters will likely make up for the lost momentum. Coming to sectoral output, if agriculture, which flattened into the bottom line, seems ready to jump on the joy growth bandwagon, manufacturing, mining and electricity, which were doing good until recently, are at a threatening distance from crossing heaven and hell.

Investment activity is holding up, but consumption-related sectors are one step away from a wall of sorrow. Similarly, communication, trade and transport sectors are witnessing a downfall. Broadly, consumer demand has weakened, private investment remains elusive, while government spending, which was holding the fort, is being pulled back.

Which begs the question, is India's economy losing steam? Is all the hype about being the world's fastest growing economy nothing but imagined triumph? Is the growth we are seeing fast, without being nourishing? The last fiscal's 8% plus output didn't yield mass job creation, which indicates growth wasn't entirely organic and much of it was due to state-sponsored spending. In fact, that has been the case post-Covid-19 pandemic.