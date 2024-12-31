Our girls are being wooed...': Why mixed marriages are synonymous with suicides of tribal women in Kerala?

"I was treated literally like an unpaid domestic help," 29-year-old Rema (name changed) finds it hard to hide a sob, as she narrates her painful ordeal.

"I was made to do everything that his (her husband's) house maid is supposed to do. He used to sleep with her. He never listened to me. I would make food for the entire family, but was myself never given enough food. I was completely lonely and isolated," she said.

"After a year I suggested divorce, but they refused. I wasn't given my phone to contact my family. But I stood firm, saying that I would inform others in the neighbourhood. Only then was I handed my phone," she added.

Wayanad-native Rema - who belongs to the Paniya tribe - went to her husband's house with high hopes after they got married in 2022. Her husband who belonged to the Hindu Thiyya community, was initially friendly, but started to hate her later.

"They would not let me go to my house, and were not keen on entertaining my family at their place. When my younger sister called on me for two days, she understood my situation. Even when I fell ill, they accused me of hoaxing it," she adds. Rema who has studied only till class 6, however didn't give up.

"All my certificates are with them. Now I need to somehow get back my documents. Only then can I stand on my own feet," she says.

Rema is one of the few lucky tribal girls who are still alive after being ill-treated at her husband's home.

Marriages and love relations from outside the community, though widely promoted by the authorities, often prove costly for tribals in the state.

Induja, a 25-year-old woman from the Kani tribe in the state capital who had opted for an out-of-the -community relation, gave in to suicide by death on December 6, after being allegedly caught in a vicious circle of domestic abuse and harassment.

Three more suicides followed in the next three days: 20-year-old Ajith of Idinjar on December 7, 19-year-old Namitha of Elavattom on December 8 and 30-year-old-Vishnu of Alummoodu on December 9. Four tribal suicides over four consecutive days - all youngsters aged below 30 - serves as a pertinent pointer to the alarming increase in suicides at tribal settlements in Thiruvananthapuram. Often, tribal suicides are not mere suicides, but are multi-dimensional issues interspersed with matters related to mixed marriages, land-grabbing and deep-rooted traditions.

23 suicides in 2024 alone

As per the data collected by tribal promoters under the state government, 23 suicides - among them, five young girls - were reported in tribal settlements in the state capital in 2024 alone. After TNIE brought out this startling fact last week, the National Human Rights Commission intervened and sought a report from the state chief secretary and the state police chief.

The complaint and FIR filed at the Palode station in the Induja case shed more light into the incident. As per the complaint filed by Sunil Kumar, brother of Induja's father Sasidharan Kani, Abhijith's family was not keen on Induja's relatives visiting his house, or Induja visiting her house. According to Sasidharan Kani, the husband's family used to often indulge in casteist slurs against the girl.

"Induja and her husband Abhijith studied together. She liked him and that's how they started living together four months ago. Though she didn't share anything with us, we understood our daughter was suffering. His family didn't entertain us in their house. Only now have we come to know that they hadn't registered the marriage," said Induja's father Sasidharan Kani. "My child was murdered. We need justice. No other family should go through what we underwent," he added.

Going by families and tribal activists, tremendous stress due to extreme social scenarios, coupled with pressure and harassment due to marriages and relations outside the community, alongside burgeoning liquor rackets contribute to suicides.

String of tribal suicides in Kerala capital

It's not the first-time tribal suicides in the Kerala capital has drawn national attention. After a seeming lull, a string of suicides has now come back to haunt tribal settlements on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram. A closer look at this disturbing trend reveals that it's just the tip of the iceberg.

As per data collected by the Adivasi Mahasabha, as many as 119 tribal suicides were reported in settlements in the state capital since 2015 to 2023. Another 15 suicides remain unaccounted for, due to lack of details. During this period, about 16 tribal deaths were reported from 08 settlements in Peringammala panchayat, from 2006-17. Of these, ten are in the 20-40 age group. This includes 17-year-old Veenakrishna of Kurupinkala and 18-year-old G Akhila of Konnamood.

The issue - of tribal suicides - had made it to the state assembly once. Going by the data that had come up in the assembly in August 2017, 45 tribal deaths were reported under Palode police station limits from 2012-17. Of these, 43 were deaths by hanging. Even though the government had, at the time, assured that it would take a serious look at the issue, such unnatural deaths continue unabated.

"Going by our data, 138 tribals, including 26 women, took the extreme step in the past one decade. There are different reasons, including increasing influence of liquor and sex rackets. That there are no proper follow-up measures to tackle criminal elements behind these deaths, contribute to the rising figures," said Mohanan Triveni, president of the Adivasi Mahasabha. In 2023, five suicide deaths were reported. He says the number of deaths in the last two years are much higher.

Even as there are significant attempts being made to promote the integration of tribals with mainstream society, and promote marriages with those from outside the community, the Mahasabha feels such marriages could pose major challenges to their very existence.

"Our kids go outside for studies and employment, mingle with outsiders, fall in love with those from other communities, get married or live together, end up facing inexplicable harassment and end up resorting to extreme steps. The youngsters who lure our kids, go on to share personal details with others, and our children are often blackmailed with compromising photographs and videos. The girls fall into the trap, from where there is no comeback," Triveni said. Only strict legal action against perpetrators of such crimes can act as a deterrent, he pointed out.

Lure of mixed marriages and land grab viz-a-viz FRA

The concept of mixed marriage has, to a large extent, failed to work in tribal areas of Kerala. Unfortunately enough.

Tribal activists affirm that at a time when the state government promotes mixed marriages (from other communities), such marriages are leading to suicides among tribal women.

"Our women are being wooed by youngsters from outside our community, in the name of so-called love," says Adivasi Congress mandalam president Abhimanyu of Thiruvanathapuram who lost his daughter Anamika to suicide in September this year.

"My daughter was just 18. She was a Plus-two student. A youth from another community lured her in the name of love and ....we lost our child," he rued.

When it comes to Wayanad, there are many instances of mixed marriages among tribes like Adiya, Paniya, Kattunaykkar and Vettu Kuruma.

“We don’t have accurate data on such marriages, but there are many such marriages reported from Kuttyadi, Ourammeri, Kakkattil, Valayam, Kallachi, Vilangad, Koovantheri, Vattoli, Mukeri, Bhnarkkandi et al," claimed Ammini, an activist based in Wayanad.

"More often these girls are treated like domestic helps and are forced to endure physical abuse and economic exploitation."

Though these are arranged marriages, the families later turn hostile and find it hard to accept tribal women as their daughters-in-law. Once the marriage breaks down, even the money taken from them is not returned," Ammini added.

"Even though the government promotes mixed marriages with positive intentions, these girls often end up, paying for the greed of outsiders and marriage brokers. Brokers entice tribal families into such marriages,” the activist alleged.

In an effort to support tribal girls who marry outside the community, the government offers them Rs 50,000. Often, it is this money, in addition to land in their name – received under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) – that lure outsiders to marry tribal girls.

“If you think such marriages last long, you are wrong," said a tribal activist at Konnamoodu settlement – which houses 67 families of Kani tribe – of Peringammala panchayat in the state capital, on condition of anonymity.

They come to our women with an eye on the land. If they are smart enough, they will be able to influence the Forest Rights Committees (FRC) so as to get the possession document issued in their name. Even if they don’t get it, the marriage serves as a convenient reason for them to enter protected forest areas without hindrance, and at times abuse this right for tourist activities or even other vested interests,” the activist pointed out.