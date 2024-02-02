Viksit India will need a viksit budget vision, this ain't it

The questions that we must ask then are:

1. Do we need less or more resources for financing our growth today than we needed in FY-08?

2. If we do need additional resources for financing our growth, why are we not able to raise them?

To put it simply, we do need more resources than we needed in 2008. Many of our families and small businesses are yet to recover from the losses caused by the pandemic and we have a larger population to build infrastructure for than in 2008.

In an earlier article, the challenge we face in solving the employment problem, which is resulting in loss of productivity, too had been highlighted.

No country has grown without solving the employment and the productivity problem. We cannot have the youth workforce participation level of just about 40% and hope to progress.

One of the reasons for lower resource mobilisation is the reduction in contribution from corporation tax, as seen in the table above. The share of corporation tax had started falling during 2019-20 after the government offered an across-the-board reduction in November 2019 for encouraging investment and the businesses were closed due to lockdown during the last week of March 2020.

In addition, we need to invest in areas where even the large business houses, except a few, are in no position to invest -- Roads, Railways, Water, Sanitation, Ports, etc.-- or will invest only if we create private sector monopolies. Not to forget the subsidies and incentives that we need for attracting global players in manufacturing and research.

Does the government expect households and business to do heavy lifting?

One of the opening remarks in the budget speech was this statement:

“Conditions were created for more opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship.”

It was later followed by an assertion.

“Our Government stands committed to strengthening and expanding the economy with high growth and to create conditions for people to realize their aspirations.”

The above two statements seem to suggest that the government’s role is to create required conditions and the rest is to be done by households and businesses.

But how when about 40 million people have moved back to agriculture and 80 crores need food subsidy, rural monthly household income is Rs. 10,484 and many MSMEs are still struggling to recover from the pandemic-related losses? The problem is intractable for large businesses too, given its scale and their need to focus on profitability ahead of social work.