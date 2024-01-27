O Pedro: Where the spirit of Julie is alive and well

My companions went for Pedro’s G&T while I stuck to my regular IPA from the tap. The G&T turned out to be purple in colour mixed with triple sec infused blue pea flowers. I had last seen this hue in rice at a Japanese restaurant. But my co-diners thought it was excellent and refreshing with a touch of Indian spices, lime and tonic. I believe them. But I made a wrong call on the starters - ordering Sourdough Poi (Goan Bread) with Balchao and Choriz Butter which were more like flavoured mayos rather than either of the real stuff. Peering over the neighbouring table I thought - the Choriz Chilli Tacos might have been a better choice.

What sets O Pedro apart is the fact that its inspirations are not confined to the Goan Catholic Cuisine and extend to the Gaud Saraswat culinary traditions as well. This was evident especially in vegetarian mains that we ordered.

The Tender Coconut Kismur was a truly good innovation. Tender Coconut Kernels - coated with Tamarind Glaze, curry leaves and spicy dry Coconut Masala was amazing. There is a soft-shell crab variant of the same dish which I am quite sure will be similarly tantalising. Another nice find was the Panji Green Watana (White Peas) Rassa with Fennel and Mustard. The suggested pairing was with Banana Bread (Bhatura) but we preferred to stick to the traditional Red Boiled Rice and it turned out to be delectable. Clams in a Cafreal base green curry was impressive but the Prawn Balchao was too tame for my taste buds. What I would have liked to try though was the Choriz Fried Rice with Pork Belly, shrimps, roasted tongue and dirty fried eggs, also the Lamb-shank Baf-fad. But there is only that much a man can eat.

The catch in experimental cuisine I feel is in figuring out how far to stray from the original. That old number from our adolescent day movie Julie sums up it well Itna bhi door maat jao ki paas aana mushkil hain. Staying too close also runs the risk of people calling it non-authentic as I found the Prawn Balchao to be. Coincidentally I had a similar problem with Yi Jing, at the ITC Grand Maratha the other evening, which promised “evolving nuances” of classic Sichuan and Hunan Chinese cuisine. To me it tasted closer to Cantonese if not Indo-Chinese or American Chinese. There O Pedro seems to have struck the right balance between the fierce Recheado and the subtle Malvani-Konkani fare to produce a menu that is contemporary without being bohemian. And, overall it is not harsh on the pocket. We need more O Pedros for other Indian Regional cuisines - “not too paas, not too door”, neither boringly staid nor frightfully exotic.

ALSO READ | From the Bengali machher jhaal to the Mangalorean gassi, the pomfret is the star of fish curries

Bacon and ham have caught pork lovers' fancy in India -- but sausages are not far behind

Call it poha, aval or chira, this comfort food's popularity knows no bounds

A taste of Awadh in Jaipur and Kolkata

Famous in China, duck meat is one of India's underrated regional dishes

Bhim cooked it, Lord Ram relished it: India's gift to the world is the humble dal