The conspiracy theories about elections in India must stop

A few days ago, the online news portal Wire uploaded an astonishing report on the ongoing 2024 general elections. They claimed that the number of votes in the first five phases had dropped by almost 20 crore in comparison to the 2019 elections. Of course, that was nowhere near true.

The website later changed the story saying they had miscalculated since they "considered the number of eligible voters released by the PIB for each phase of the 2019 elections, instead of the absolute numbers of the post-election turnout to arrive at an incorrect conclusion". Their newer numbers were incorrect too. But by then the screenshots of their original report were shared in WhatsApp groups and picked up by eager YouTubers. It added to the already large number of conspiracy theories about what is happening at the Election Commission.

For anyone who cares, here is the truth. In the first five phases, the number of votes is actually up by some 2 crore, not down by 20 crore. But how many people will go to the website of the Election Commission, download the official report, add up the numbers for 427 seats that have voted so far, and check? It is far too boring for almost anyone. And online content creators know exactly that. That is why the conspiracy theories.

Take the case of “Form 17C,” which is now suddenly internet famous. Why is the Election Commission hiding it from us? But they are not. There are some 10.5 lakh polling stations in India. Wherever voting has been completed, the candidates or their polling agents have already been given Form 17C, containing the booth level data. So lakhs of people already have this form. If they are serious, they can upload it anywhere they want.

But why won’t the Election Commission upload these forms on their own website? Okay, it was never done before, but so what? Let us have even more transparency. You could, but let us be clear about what the conspiracy theorists are doing. Next they will ask for hourwise data to be uploaded. After that, maybe CCTV footage of voting at each booth, from at least six different camera angles. This is not about transparency, but trolling. And anytime the EC turns down any request, it can be used to create fear that the election is rigged. This is dangerous. It seems they want mass unrest if the election does not go their way.