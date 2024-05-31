Be it BJP or Congress, expect the economy to take centre stage post elections

Loads of column inches and airtime are being expended in predicting the final outcome of the elections. Of particular interest is whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies are going to cross the much-vaunted figure of 400 plus. By conservative estimates too, Narendra Modi is being billed for a second comeback even if by a lower margin of victory. There is, of course, another school of thought which believes the BJP's National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will fall short of the majority mark and a Congress-led opposition may come to power.

Undoubtedly much of it is psy-ops, posturing or plain bravado, but it makes for good copy and prime-time programming to catch eyeballs in a hyper competitive world of media in the digital age. Once the season of speculation and infotainment ends and the final seat tally hits TV screens and websites, commentators and analysts may go on building new narratives. But for the common citizen, it will be back to business as usual. Talk about the Constitution or caste census is fine, but ultimately it all boils down to the "economy".

There are apprehensions in left-liberal circles that an absolute majority for the BJP will accelerate right-wing capitalism leading to greater concentration of economic power in the hands of a few large corporations and industrial houses.

At the other end of the spectrum, the free economy cheerleaders are afraid that the populist "Khat-a-Khat" pronouncements of the Congress will take the country down on a slippery "Luddite" path back to the 60s and 70s. And then there are those in the middle who opine that a BJP government with a truncated majority is what the doctor has ordered for the country on the cusp of a breakout.

Here lies the beauty of our democracy despite all its defects. There is nothing like a 'done deal'. Unlike in Western democracies, election of a new President or Chancellor does not ensure continuity of policy till her or his term ends. We are a dynamic democracy that is on a continuous churn.

Irrespective of which way the results go, it will be the beginning of a new round of electioneering because after a gap of just a few months a slew of assembly elections will follow in some major states -- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam. So there is no rest for the politician.