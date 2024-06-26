Time long due for reforms in the conduct of civil services examination

In the labyrinth of India’s civil services examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the dreams of countless aspirants are ensnared.

A select few do come off with flying colours, amidst their celebration looms a stark reality — the opaque veil shrouding UPSC’s selection process. It casts a shadow of doubt over the fairness and transparency of the whole process.

The UPSC’s opacity and authoritarian ways has brought only discontent and disillusionment among the multitude of hopefuls. The examination process is marred by a litany of issues, epitomized by the egregious delay in the release of crucial information.

This time around for instance, with the final results announced on April 16, 2024, the preliminary answer key and cutoff saw the light of day only on May 9. This belated disclosure renders the information moot for many, as numerous answers in the key are disputed. However, with the results now finalized, objections are fruitless, relegating them to the status of a mere token gesture.

Is the sacrosanct image of UPSC’s selection process merely a facade, concealing a tangled web of arbitrary decisions and secretive manoeuvres? Isn’t it alarming that UPSC reveals the prelims answer key, questionable questions, and the cutoff only after the declaration of final results, leaving candidates in the dark until it's too late? How can this arbitrary timing, dictated by the Commission's whims, not erode trust in the fairness of the process and hinder candidates seeking legal recourse? This leaves candidates feeling lost and unable to challenge anything until it is too late.

Adding to the frustration, the chance to challenge it before the court of law, i.e., the scope of judicial review is very limited. This setup makes it hard for candidates to fight back against unfairness. Isn’t it time to heed the call for reform, as echoed by a former RBI governor, who likened the need for change within UPSC to the corrosion of a “steel frame”? But alas! who talk about the reforms in colonial UPSC or any other government exams.