Amid extreme weather events, where are the political manifestos on climate change?

India is facing the impacts of climate change more intensely lately than ever before. According to a report released by the Union Health Ministry recently, a total of 143 people have died due to heat wave while nearly 42,000 suspected heatstroke cases were reported in parts of the country as of June 20.

Last year alone, the country experienced extreme weather events on 318 days, resulting in 3,287 fatalities, affecting 2.21 million hectares of crop area, damaging 86,432 houses, and causing the deaths of nearly 125,000 animals. Additionally, there were 208 days of floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains, alongside heatwaves lasting a total of 49 days.

In 2022, the climate crisis has incurred a cost of about 8% of our GDP back.

Since the start of summer in April 2024, the country has battled unprecedented heatwaves, flash floods, droughts, and landslides.

The national capital New Delhi saw temperatures soar above 44°C on several days forcing the Centre to issue advisory to hospitals to establish special units for heatwave affected patients. Currently, RML Hospital in New Delhi is the sole government facility equipped with a Heatwave Unit, featuring bathtubs, icemakers, and ventilators.

Against this backdrop, the country witnessed the longest ever elections--held over a span of two-and-a-half months-- the country has witnessed.

Being a multiparty federal democracy, elections in India is a political carnival hosting 6 national parties, 57 regional parties, and over 2,500 unrecognized political entities. But climate change is hardly an election issue.