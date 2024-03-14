Here's why Congress leader VD Satheesan claims 'BJP and CPI (M) have an unholy nexus'

Even though the Lok Sabha poll schedule hasn't yet been announced, electioneering is shifting to top gear in Kerala and the mercury levels on the campaigning trail are rivalling the searing heat across the state.

The ruling CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and its main rival, the Congress, which heads the United Democratic Front (UDF), are reluctant to spare each other from stinging criticism. As allegations flew left and right came the CPI (M) Kerala state secretary MV Govindan's claim that the Left party is the only credible party the voters can rely on in Kerala. What followed was the response of leader of the opposition VD Satheesan to the allegations levelled by Govindan against the Congress party.

Looking at the war of words, it is clear the CPI (M) has no qualms in tarring the BJP and the Congress party with the same brush.

Writing in the party mouthpiece Deshabhimani on Thursday, March 14, 2024, Govindan, an ex-minister too, claimed that whether it be the electoral bond issue or the Citizenship Amendment Act, CPI (M) is the only credible party the voters can rely on.

Govindan also argued that the CPI (M) is the only political party to move the Supreme Court against the electoral bonds. He noted that the CPI(M) was never ready to accept money through bonds. Parties including the Congress received money through electoral bonds, he pointed out.