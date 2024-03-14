In this Kerala village, wild jumbos spark both anger and curiosity

The presence of ammonium sulfate and high salt content in the water – since the village is located just 63 ft above sea level – is claimed to be the reason behind the jumbos preferring the river water. There is no scientific proof of this though.

Unni Sevalkudi, a tribal forest watcher managing the solar fence built on the river's banks, says he has been keeping guard there for a decade but has never seen the wild elephants attack visitors even if the latter are a little too close for comfort. However, in the past few years, Mankulam panchayat has reported a rise in wild animal menace, jumbos included, and farmers have been finding it difficult to cultivate crops, their main livelihood source.

“The number of families in our parish has dropped from 160 earlier to 130 now as the others have migrated primarily due to lack of infrastructure like roads, and wild animal conflicts,” said Fr George Pallivathukkal, the vicar of Anakkulam St Joseph Church. He said not even a single crop can be cultivated in the area as wild elephants and boars will destroy it in seconds.

“The last time elephants strayed into human establishments in Anakkulam was in June 2023. The herd entered a government school premises while the opening ceremony was going on, to devour the plantains cultivated by students. In other wards of the panchayat, elephant menace is a routine affair,” Fr George said.

Though the wild elephant menace had been plaguing them for a few years, it was not until 2024 that residents began staging mass protests or hunger strikes. One of the triggers was a conflict between residents, panchayat authorities, and forest department officials on January 4 over ownership of the land near Perumbankuthu waterfall where the panchayat had built a pavilion. Some protesters were allegedly manhandled.

Forest officials claimed the land was under the Malayattoor forest division and hence, the panchayat had no right to build a pavilion and set up a ticket counter near the waterfall. However, block panchayat member Praveen Jose said they built the pavilion on the land for which the Oommen Chandy government had issued the title deed when Kuttampuzha village was in Ernakulam district.

The allegation that the Mankulam DFO used offensive words against the Anakkulam church vicar, for scaring away wild elephants after parishioners burst firecrackers during the church's annual festival, escalated matters further. Following intelligence reports that the conflict would get more complex, Mankulam DFO B Subhash was transferred on February 5.

Karshaka Congress mandalam president Sunny Joseph told TNIE that taking action against the DFO was just one of the demands raised by the residents who are on a warpath against the alleged anti-development activities being undertaken by the forest department in the panchayat.

“The residents began the indefinite relay hunger strike on March 4 demanding opening of the old Aluva-Munnar road to traffic, sticking to the original alignment of the proposed hill highway so that it passes through Mankulam, distribution of title deeds to residents, demarcating revenue and forest land boundaries in the panchayat and finding a solution to the rising wild animal issue in Mankulam,” Sunny said, adding the protests will continue until the demands are met.