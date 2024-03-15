Why Pulwama terror strike is talking point in Kerala's Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency

The February 14, 2019 Pulwama terror attack is the talking point in Kerala's Pathanamthitta constituency where the state's ex-finance minister Thomas Isaac of the CPI (M) is facing a stiff challenge from sitting MP Anto Antony of the Congress and Anil Antony of the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony, Anil Antony's campaign has been bolstered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the constituency on Friday.

The Pulwama terror attack became a talking point after the sitting MP and Congress candidate shot himself in the foot by blaming the BJP government at the Centre for the attack on a convoy of vehicles carrying Indian security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway by a suicide bomber.

As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack. The Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the terror strike.