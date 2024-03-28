India: No country for a Green Party?

For those who thought that Green Parties -- campaigning in the political arena for environmental causes -- existed only in Britain, Germany, New Zealand, Australia and the advanced world, please think again.

Even if it is a David vs Goliath battle, at least someone stood up here in India, never mind the gargantuan odds.

Along the scenic Devprayag-Bubakhal State Highway-31, in district Pauri Garhwal of Uttarakhand, is the head office of 'India Greens Party'. In July 2019, India's only 'green party' was registered with the Election Commission of India. Its founder-mentor Suresh Nautiyal has shared the vision of the fledgling party to make India clean and green -- ecologically and politically.

This is in sharp contrast to mainline political parties, who have maintained a deafening silence on environmental issues, even as the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign gains momentum and fury. This when the media is filled with headlines every day of how air-water-food pollution is adversely affecting every Indian's health, nutrition, and lifestyle.

Consider the following:

* Experts estimate that around 33,000 to 43,000 trees will be cut in the construction of the Char-Dham Road project. The project envisages all-weather connectivity to four major pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand -- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri.

* In January 2020, the government passed an ordinance to amend the Coal Mines Act of 2015 to open the coal sector for commercial mining

* More than 60% of the forest area in the country falls within 187 tribal districts.

* Lakshadweep is experiencing coastal erosion. experts fear rising sea levels may make certain islands uninhabitable.

The drastic fall in India's ecological standing is best encapsulated in the Environmental Performance Index (EPI), an international ranking system that measures the environmental health and sustainability of countries. According to the Environmental Performance Index 2022, India ranked the lowest among 180 countries, after Vietnam (178), Bangladesh (177), and Pakistan (176).

With an overall score of 18.9, India is at the bottom of all countries in the 2022 EPI with low scores across a range of critical landmarks. This rank is steadily going down. In 2019, India was ranked the fourth-worst country (177) in the world out of 180 countries, a steady drop since 2014, when India was ranked 155th, globally.