The rich are different! Or are they?

There is persistent and widespread fascination with wealth and the wealthy. There is curiosity about the individuals and, where relevant, their lifestyles, habits, dramas and scandals. There is interest in their achievements and the source of their wealth. Emulation plays a part. Many study the rich to identity the secrets of their success. There is jealousy and resentment at the inequities of fate and circumstance which favour some people.

Outside of variable biographies (self-serving ‘I did it my way’ autobiographies should be avoided) which offer hagiographic or slanderous portraits of individuals, there is surprisingly limited literature on the subject. Guido Alfani, a professor of economic history at Bocconi University, in As Gods Among Men: A History of the Rich in the West (published by Princeton University Press) seeks to address this gap. The title draws on the medieval view that the wealthy would automatically act as mortal divine beings using their wealth to help their communities.

Accessible to the general reader, the book is a history of the rich primarily in Western societies. It looks at the last thousand years with occasional forays further back. It provides insights into the identity of the rich, the source of their wealth, how they maintained their fortunes and the role they played in their societies.

The book is structured around brief portraits of individuals - some familiar (the Medici of Florence, the Augsburg Fuggers, Americans such Andrew Carnegie, the Rockefellers and John Pierpont Morgan and recent tech billionaires) and others less well known (William the Conqueror’s companion Alan Rufus who controlled a scarcely comprehensible 7 percent of England’s national income at one time). Alfani complements this with academic research, especially on inequality.

As Gods Among Men argues there are similarities in the acquisition of wealth and behaviour of the rich across history. Public attitudes towards wealth also show an interesting constancy. Some tolerate wealth on the basis that the rich deploy this to benefit their society. An alternative view, in part based on religious tenets, is that excessive wealth is evil, sinful, and contrary to the common good.

Alfani poses important questions, some of which are explored deftly but the treatment of some of the others is less satisfactory.

First, there are several possible sources of wealth: high income; Intellectual property or business ownership; successful investments; inheritance, or luck.

Wealth deriving from income requires a high paying executive position or profession. While possible, this is increasingly limited to a few people with the right skills for the times. It also requires the right birth, upbringing and connections.

Social mobility -- the ability of a person to change their socio-economic situation, either in relation to their parents (inter-generational mobility) or throughout their lifetime (intra-generational mobility) -- requires equality of opportunity, which has diminished over time. In European OECD countries, children with the greatest socio-economic disadvantage grow up to earn as much as 20 percent less as adults than those with more favourable childhoods. Across OECD countries, it takes nearly five generations for children from low-income families to approach the average income in their country.

Innovation or creation of a business -- entrepreneurship -- is another source of wealth. In the US, close to 90 percent of the nation's millionaires own businesses.

Successful investments can create wealth. This can take the form of astute or lucky purchases of shares or real property. The property price boom since the 1980s has converted many homeowners and investors into 'paper millionaires'. Successful investing as a source of wealth can be characterised as piggy-backing on the innovation of others.

Genetic luck can confer great wealth by mere dint of birth. Similarly, pure luck, such as lottery winnings, can also create riches.