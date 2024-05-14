Feeling hot, hot, hot? How India's cities can keep the mercury at bay

In January this year, data from two leading global organisations told us what we already sort of knew — that 2023 was the hottest year on record, and 2024 could potentially be worse. America’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Europe’s Copernicus Climate Service simultaneously published data that should alarm the most hardline of global warming sceptics. Two months later, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) published its independent study that confirmed the NASA and Copernicus conclusions.

NASA said global temperatures last year were around 1.2 degrees Celsius above the average for its baseline period (1951-1980). Copernicus told us that 2023 marks the first time on record that every day within a year has exceeded 1°C above the 1850-1900 pre-industrial level. Close to 50% of days were more than 1.5°C warmer than the 1850-1900 level, and two days in November were, for the first time, more than 2°C warmer. Meanwhile, the WMO report confirmed that 2023 saw the global average near-surface temperature at 1.45 °Celsius above the pre-industrial baseline. It was the warmest ten-year period on record.

The Centre for Science and Environment, which has been publishing the ‘State of India’s Environment’ report annually since 2014, said in its 2024 report that India witnessed its warmest ever August and September in 122 years, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). February 2023 was also the warmest ever February on record since 1901. On September 12 last year, Srinagar recorded its second hottest day in September in 132 years. More than 3200 people died directly as a result of heat waves, and around two million hectares of cropland were damaged.

This year so far has not been any different.

Urban agglomerations are grappling with extreme heat, raising questions about whether these temperature increases are due to local influences and global climate change. It is not a simple answer, but if we have to understand urban heat and mitigate its effects to a certain degree, then we ought to understand what really contributes to you and me sweating more. Our grandparents were essentially right in cribbing about every year being hotter than the previous one.

While the worldwide impact brings warm spells of air from the ocean currents, the intensity of heat depends on microclimatic conditions within the city. What drives these changes, then? Is it global factors, or local anthropogenic activities such as emissions?

Policymakers need to understand underlying causes behind increasing urban temperatures, only then will they be able to formulate effective mitigation measures.

This knowledge also empowers us, the citizens, as our actions can significantly influence local anthropogenic activities.