In whose favour will Bihar 'caste' its votes?

Little traction for Ram Mandir and Article 370 abrogation

On the other side, NDA's BJP is contesting 17, JD(U)-16, LJP (RV) five seats and Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM and RLM led by Upendra Kushwaha one seat each.

Despite NDA's repeated attempts to bring national issues like the Ram Mandir's consecration in Ayodhya and the abrogation of Article 370 into focus in this election, people are talking more about unemployment and price rise.

"Lack of emotive issues in the 2024 election has given enough room to people to raise local issues in the election. Hence the caste factor is dominating all other issues," remarked a political analyst, Pramod Kumar.

Nitish's endeavour to woo the women electorate by launching several welfare schemes for the 'aadhi aawadi' is a big hit despite his 'paltu ram' image drawing flak from voters.

Allegations and counter-allegations over changes in the country's constitution and existing reservation quota are among other the factors widely discussed among people as well as political party activists in this election.

BJP slogan fails to find any resonance this time

BJP's slogan of 'Abki bar char sau paar' has had little impact on most people.

This is unlike in 2014 when BJP's 'Acche din aane wale hain' (good days are ahead) and in 2019 when 'Phir Ek Baat Modi Sarkar' (Modi government once more) both found traction.

"PM Modi is trying hard again to create hype around issues like Ram Mandir and the abrogation of Article 370 but the INDIA coalition at the same time is trying to make it a caste-centric election," said another political observer Priyaranjan Kumar.

That's why the issue of caste census has been raised at election rallies addressed by Congress-RJD leaders, he noted.

However, the 5kg of free ration to each member of families below the poverty line, Ujjawala gas connections and Ayushman health cards have drawn a chunk of voters closer to PM Modi government at the Centre.

People's voice

People are worried about the rising prices of commodities and growing unemployment across the state.

The 17-month tenure of the grand alliance government led by Nitish Kumar provided nearly 4 lakh jobs, a claim repeatedly made by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at his election rallies. Tejashwi has been given the credit for this by most voters.

“It was the initiative of Tejashwi Yadav that nearly 4 lakh people got jobs in just 17 months, which could not happen even in 17 years of NDA rule in the state," said Dinesh Paswan, a teacher in a government school in Vaishali district.

"Migration is another major problem, which needs to be resolved. People have to go to other states in search of livelihood. They stay away from their families for months together. Had they been given job opportunities in their home state, they would not have to migrate to other states," remarked Deepak Kumar, a casual worker in Patna.

But they all also want to have a stable government at the Centre.

"Things will be better only when there will be a stable government at the Centre. Though I have no sympathy for any particular leader, I just want to have a stable government at the Centre," said Ganesh Kumar Singh, a prospective entrepreneur in Muzaffarpur district.