INTERVIEW | Our agenda of welfare schemes is resonating on the ground: Maharashtra BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

What strategies are working on the ground or turning out to be game changers?

In 2.5 years of the Mahayuti government, several people welfare schemes were started. Compared to MVA government schemes, Mahayuti has far better footing. Our schemes like Ladli Bahena, Shravan Bal, financial help for senior citizens, compensations for soybean and cotton farmers are being talked about by people on the ground while the MVA has nothing that people are talking about.

This is a major difference between the Mahayuti and the MVA governments. We worked for the people while they worked for themselves. Besides, the Ladli Bahena scheme will be a game changer in this election. In several years of my political career, I never saw women show up to political rallies in such large numbers. But our scheme empowered the women and the result is visible.

It is happening for the first time in Maharashtra and that is a major concern for the MVA because they never expected this outcome. So they went to court to stop this successful and popular scheme. Now, under the Bhagyalaxmi scheme, the Congress is offering Rs 3000 for poor and needy women. This move is contradictory and hypocritical. The MVA was exposed because of this scheme.

Our one rupee crop insurance scheme and provision of free electricity are also successful among farmers. In state politics, performance matters, therefore, the Mahayuti will come back to power with a huge majority.