INTERVIEW | 'Whoever silenced the Hema Committee report in 2019 is the villain'

Is that the reason why there's silence now on the Hema Committee report?

What really bothers me is that the Hema Committee report was to be released in 2019, following the 2018 Me-Too movement. Imagine the momentum it could have built. Instead, but it was buried. It would have placed the Me-Too movement in a much stronger position. The report could have changed everything for women in the industry. Now, we feel cheated — those of us who spoke out in 2018. Whoever silenced that report in 2019 is the villain.

People are now screened before they're allowed into Bollywood's inner circles. Anyone likely to rebel or speak up isn't allowed in. The movement is being laughed at, and the women who came forward are ridiculed. It's a sad situation.

You spoke about IFTDA and CINTAA. What was the role of the various associations in Bollywood?

The Screenwriters Association (SWA) reached out to me quickly. The Producers' Guild of India sent a polite note of sympathy, but nothing more. SWA was more engaged — they formed a committee to listen to me. They were sensitive but stepped back, saying they couldn't go any further to hearing me out due to jurisdictional limitations. I was pressured into filing an FIR, even though I knew it wouldn't lead anywhere. It felt pointless — 20 years later, what proof could I offer? The idea of a medical examination was especially absurd.

CINTAA, however, took action. Though I wasn't a member, they pursued my case because the accused was. They sent him notices, and when he didn't appear, they suspended him. That was concrete action.

Unfortunately, the new CINTAA committee doesn't prioritise women's issues like the previous one did. They're no longer in office but regularly in touch with me as well as the others.

What can be the way forward to set things right?

We need to start with the basics — pay parity. Why can't women be paid equally? The common excuse is that women's films don’t do well, but how much do you invest in marketing them? If you marketed a film with a female protagonist as aggressively as a male-led film, I'm certain she could carry it. It's a chicken-and-egg story.The marketing of a Shraddha Kapoor led film, for instance, isn't backed with the same budget as one of a lead hero unless she's starring alongside one. How will people know a woman-led film even exists if it isn't marketed and distributed in the manner that male-led films are?

Also, this is not just about actors. Women work in every department of this industry — sound engineers, DoPs, hairdressers, makeup artists, today we have women working as gaffers too — and they all deserve to be paid equally. This disparity affects every corner of the industry. Once women are paid equally, everything else will fall into place. If you pay me lesser than a man doing the same job as I am doing, you'll treat me as less.

In a television debate recently, there were speakers claiming that Me-Too only affected only "low-hanging fruit". But that's where the worst violations occur — where the public isn't looking.

Actors make up only 10% of the women working in this industry. The other 90% are in the shadows, and the conditions they work in are often appalling. This is where the focus needs to be.