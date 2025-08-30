The right to internet: A paradoxically expensive fundamental right

In the age of Information and Communication Technology, the internet is a necessity, much like clean water, electricity, and roads.

In fact, the United Nations recognised internet access as a human right in 2016, highlighting its critical role in empowering people. By this time, internet has become an enabler of services related to education, health, disaster management, good governance and so on.

In a country like India which has the world's largest population, considering the diversity and complexity of the demographic and geographic factors, the internet is crucial, complex and costly. To understand whether the right to internet is an expensive right, it is important to analyse both the constitutional foundations and cost of implementation associated with its application in a diverse society.

Even though the Constitution does not clearly mention the internet, the Judiciary has progressively ascertained the right to internet is a fundamental right by establishing a constitutional backing for it.

The Kerala High Court in Faheema Shirin Vs State of Kerala acknowledged that the right to internet forms part of the right to education and right to privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The Anuradha Bhasin Vs Union of India judgement reassured this by ruling against indefinite and frequent internet shutdowns highlighting internet access as integral to fundamental rights.

The Supreme Court of India ruled on January 10, 2020, that the Internet is a necessary platform for conducting trade and commerce as well as exercising the right to free speech and expression.