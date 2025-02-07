RBI follows budget's big tax relief with rate cuts, consumption set to get double-barreled boost

The RBI, finally uncaged the interest rate tool to take down the consumption slowdown monster.

On Friday, Governor Sanjay Malhotra in his very first monetary policy review leaped to the finish line to announce a 25% bps repo rate cut -- the first such reduction in about five years. The last time rates were cut was in May, 2020.

The benchmark repo rate, or the overnight lending rate, stands at 6.25%, down from 6.5%, while the marginal standing facility and the bank rate are held at 6.5% each. The MPC unanimously decided to retain the neutral stance, while unambiguously focused on durable alignment of inflation, while supporting growth.