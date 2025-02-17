Half-priced dreams, full-priced nightmares: Why are Keralites such easy prey for scamsters

During the fag-end of last year, a 45-year-old man from Kerala lost a staggering Rs 4.05 crore over a two-and-a-half month period to a cyber scam.

The victim, hailing from Tripunithura, was approached via WhatsApp by a scamster who promised huge profits by engaging in share trading. The victim made payments to the fraudulent app believing the investment would generate returns. Unfortunately, it took some time for the man to realise that he was duped.

In September 2024, a scamster hailing from Rajasthan cheated a Kozhikode doctor to the tune of Rs 4.08 crore. The scamster convinced the doctor with make-believe stories and swindled the amount through nearly 200 bank transactions.

In January 2024, Kerala police said that during the year 2023, a total of 23,753 people in the state lost Rs 201 crore to online financial frauds alone.

Welcome to Kerala which is fast becoming a haven for scamsters.

Not only online scams, offline too Kerala has seen big scams like the latest one which the state has fallen for.

God's own country, it seems, is also Fraudsters' own country going by history.

This time around, the lure was a dream offer - scooters and laptops at half price, supposedly funded by the CSR initiatives of major corporations.

The scam, which initially surfaced with a suspect named Anandhu Krishnan, a 28-year-old, has now raised questions about the involvement prominent figures, including a retired judge. Complaints and cases have been filed in large numbers across districts. Preliminary estimates suggest a fraud worth Rs 1,000 crore, with even top leaders under suspicion.