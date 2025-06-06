RBI opens happy hour window, borrowers can pack themselves a picnic basket

It's a big week for interest rates with the RBI trailblazing a rate cut bonanza on Friday.

The benchmark repo rate is reduced by a larger-than-expected 50 bps with immediate effect, while the cash reserve ratio (CRR) will be reduced by 100 bps in four equal tranches by November.

This is the third consecutive rate cut and the benchmark repo rate now stands at a 6-year-low of 5.5%.

With 100 bps rate cuts coming in quick succession, the RBI also decided to change the policy stance from accommodative to neutral. In other words, the rate cut kindness party has well and truly begun and as RBI officially opens its happy hour window keeping the path for rates downwards, analysts expect the repo rate to settle at 5%-5.25% or even lower this fiscal.

It also means, borrowers can pack themselves a picnic basket as interest rates on fresh home loans are set to fall lower than 7.5% over the coming weeks. India Inc too can spread a thick layer of jam and kickstart the much-awaited capex cycle.

It's true that money is important to revive credit growth, but perhaps Governor Sanjay Malhotra believes that a lot of money is important. So he crushed the CRR, or the money banks need to set aside as liquid cash, to 3% from 4%, releasing primary liquidity of as much as Rs 2.5 lakh crore. This is expected to do multiple things at once. It'll reduce the cost of funding, improve monetary policy transmission, provide cheap credit to industry and above all stimulate consumption and investment.

In short, RBI has finally emerged victorious seizing the inflation monster by the throat and has now turned its single-minded focus towards growth, though Malhotra reasoned that he wasn't favouring one over the other.