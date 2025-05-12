I spent nine years in Bollywood. Here’s why my misspelt name in 'Raid 2' feels like a win

Take this gem from a TV contract I recently signed. One point in it said that if they didn’t ‘like’ my work, I’d have to refund them, with exorbitant interest. "Are they serious?" is a question I have often asked myself, just as I mumbled again.

In another clause, I almost broke my nose face-palming. It stated that I couldn’t go to a court of law, regardless of what they did. I don’t know which genius came up with that. Still, even an idiot like me knows such a clause is illegal and unconstitutional because the Constitution grants every citizen the right to approach the court to remedy a wrong, even those in prison. So, in effect, this law was like a diet plan stuck at a halwai shop. But hey, it’s a reminder that in this industry, “agreement” is just a way to codify harassment and that you’re always at the mercy of the producer.

And don’t even get me started on the flagbearers of indie cinema, the ones who cry that the biggies exploit them while they exploit everyone they can on the sidelines.

One such person, a “friend” (note: air quotes thicker than an Ambani wedding invitation), paid me Rs 50,000 to write a script about an incident reported in a small news story. I put my sweat, blood, and tears, aka the incidents and experiences from my own life, to write a screenplay that won awards and got selected to be made solely because of that award. And my reward for that: the joker takes writer-director credit while he gave me only screenplay credit.

Not only was I not invited to the set while filming, but he also didn’t inform me when he released it. And that was my first film ever to go on the floors. You have no idea how immeasurably it hurt, how much it still does.

But he wasn’t my first, nor did he remain my last asteen ka saap.

Another director (a darling of liberals) fired me because I refused to camp in an office set up for him with his sycophantic “co-writer,” whose leading talent seemed to be making PowerPoints prettier than Preity Zinta’s eyeliner in Jiya Jale.

“Did you see the presentation he made for the actor, so beautiful,” he told me while firing me. I didn’t know whether to land a punch or puke on his ugly mug.

Months later, guess what? I learned that the film’s basic idea, which I had suggested, he was going ahead with it, served to the actor with a glass of amnesia and his chela’s nifty presentation. I considered sending him a stinker wrapped in a glittery “Thank You” card, but alas, dignity is a luxury when you’re rationing Maggi.