The four-day India-Pakistan crisis and why civilian safety can't remain an afterthought

At the crack of dawn on May 10, Zakir Hussain had just one prayer on his lips -- that he be able to rescue his young children from the intense Pakistani shelling targeting his village of KheriKeran.

Located in the Bantalab area, approximately fourteen kilometres from the Kanachak sector of the India-Pakistan international border, KheriKeran falls in one of the transitional zones where the international border begins to give way to the Line of Control. Zakir's home was among those hit as over thirty shells rained down on the village, which lies deep in the interiors.

The 45-year-old sadly would go on to become one of at least twenty-one civilians killed in the cross-border shelling, with most casualties reported south of the Pir Panjal range. The escalation followed the launch of Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory military campaign initiated by India in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of twenty-six civilians.

The intensity of the shelling was not confined to forward posts.

In the interior region of Surankote in Poonch district, around 25 kilometres from the LoC, Pakistani shelling reached unprecedented levels. Residential buildings sustained significant damage and civilian injuries rose. Among the wounded was a young girl with a fractured rib caused by shrapnel.

Even more heart-wrenching was the story emerging from Kulani village in Poonch near the Line of Control, largely ignored by national media. There, a young couple mourned the loss of their 12-year-old twins, Zoya and Zain, who were killed in the shelling on May 10. These accounts reflected the unseen and underreported dimensions of the current crisis.

While strategic analysts and political commentators focus on military maneuvers, international posturing and diplomatic fallout, the human toll has been dangerously overlooked. In the wider discourse on the India-Pakistan military confrontation, these ground-level tragedies deserve far more attention.

A clinical, dispassionate bottom-up assessment of the four-day crisis is essential, not merely to understand the operational dynamics or strategic calculus, but to reflect on the lived experiences of border residents. Their stories must be central to any credible evaluation of the conflict, lest policy be shaped by distortion, political expediency, or selective empathy.

Poonch bore the brunt again

First, the toll of at least fifteen civilian deaths in Poonch during the recent India-Pakistan military escalation raises urgent and uncomfortable questions. No other region experienced casualties on this scale. Poonch town, a historical settlement nestled along the Line of Control (LoC), has once again borne the brunt of cross-border hostilities.

Historically, Poonch was a princely state (or jagir) under the suzerainty of the Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir. Though subordinate to the Dogra rulers, it enjoyed a notable degree of internal autonomy. Its strategic location rendered it geopolitically significant.

In 1947, with the first India-Pakistan war, the state of Poonch was bisected by the newly-drawn ceasefire line, which would later become the LoC. Since then, the town has remained one of the most vulnerable civilian centers in any India-Pakistan military flare-up, both for its geography and its tragic geopolitical inheritance.

Anyone familiar with Jammu and Kashmir's topography and the cycles of crisis knows that Poonch is among the worst exposed. Sitting in a low-lying bowl, surrounded by Pakistan-held heights, the town is perilously positioned.

Having observed intermittent border tensions for over four-decades, I was nevertheless struck by the sheer absence of civil preparedness this time. If retaliation, such as Operation Sindoor, was on the table, why weren't defensive precautions in place? Why were no functioning civilian bunkers available? Why was civil defence not preemptively activated? Locals are asking these very questions, and rightly so.

A crisis of this magnitude demands more than military precision. It demands comprehensive protection for civilian populations who are routinely caught in the crossfire. The failure to implement even the most basic protective measures reflects a chronic governance gap: an inability to map known vulnerabilities and build resilience along the LoC.