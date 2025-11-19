Bowral: Where Don Bradman and a magical nanny live on

Perhaps the most famous Test innings of all time came on an otherwise pleasant August 14, 1948 evening.

A little before 6pm, a five-foot-seven-inch soon-to-be 40-year-old batsman raced down the stairs at The Oval in London to a rousing ovation from the fans and opposing English players. The captain of his side, he could have decided to send in a nightwatchman for the few overs that remained in the day, but had chosen not to.

Facing up to a 36-year-old leg-break bowler with 20 Test wickets to his name, the Australian No 3 went on the backfoot to the first ball and patted it defensively to silly mid-off. The next, a googly, would draw him forward, slip past his defences and castle Donald George Bradman.

That rarest of Nature's creatures, a genius with an eye for business—as RC Robertson Glasgow memorably summed him up—had been dismissed for a second-ball duck in an innings that lasted all of a minute!

John Arlott, the doyen of cricket commentators, captured the moment on air: "And what do you say under these circumstances? I wonder if you see the ball very clearly in your last Test in England, on a ground where you've played some of the biggest cricket in your life and where the opposing side has just stood round you and given you three cheers and the crowd has clapped you all the way to the wicket. I wonder if you see the ball at all."

The failure—and let's be clear that Bradman dismissed all talk of having been misty-eyed—in what turned out to be his last Test innings meant the Don ended up with 6996 runs at an average of 99.94. It is a number at once breathtaking and angst-inducing. Just four more runs in that final knock and his average would have stood at an incredible 100.

What a journey it had been for cricket's champion bat whose destiny had been forged 17000 kilometres away in the biggest town in New South Wales' Southern Highlands. Such was the influence those early years would wield in his life that the Don famously turned into a Peter-Panish 'Boy from Bowral' in the hearts of many.

In Bradman land

The quaint town, which continues to march to a gentler beat even now, remains worthy of a pilgrimage for all fans of cricket. After all, even the great Nelson Mandela had spoken of a time when "...at least in our country, we regarded Sir Donald... as one of the divinities". Such was the influence cricket's greatest No 3 wielded on the noble game and its lovers.

Bradman shifted to Bowral in 1911 and lived there till 1924. At 52 Shepherd Street, which stands to this day and which was lovingly restored by a former owner to recreate the life the Don lived, he honed his genius in his own home-grown way.

Australian cricketer and writer Arthur Mailey had written of how the young perfectionist trained alone at home in the Wisden Cricket Monthly.

"Using the round tank stand in the backyard, Don would take up his stance in front of the back door, which was the 'wicket'. Using a cricket stump as a bat, he would throw a golf ball at the tank stand, then attempt to hit it on the rebound. If he missed, he was usually 'clean-bowled', as the back door presented a large target.

"The golf ball came back at him at lightning speed and it helped him develop amazing reflexes. Don not only had to contend with the speed of the ball but also the manner in which it reacted after hitting the uneven ground on its way towards him," Mailey wrote.