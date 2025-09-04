Saare Jahan Se Accha? Not quite: The miserable plight of research in Bollywood

In the filmmaker’s dictionary, there is a magical, all-purpose word: “cheat.” Can’t afford that location? Cheat it. The prop isn’t quite right? Cheat it. The art of illusion is the industry’s lifeblood. But as a researcher, my entire philosophy is a rebellion against this notion. My mission is simple: to help build a world so airtight and meticulously crafted that the audience doesn’t see a cheat – they glimpse the truth. They should feel the cast and crew had actually time-travelled to shoot the thing.

So, you can imagine my cosmic irony when, after a year of backbreaking, sleep-killing work on the Netflix show Saare Jahan Se Accha, I found myself on the receiving end of the most gut-wrenching cheat of all: my name was missing from the credits. Gone. Vanished into the digital ether of the Netflix interface. The silver bullet had been shot straight at me. I wrote to the production house that made it. The ChatGPT written answer: “We deeply value your contribution” and that it was perhaps Netflix’s fault. Someone was trying to save their job: mine wasn’t the only name omitted. So, I didn’t blow my fuse. Not even after realising this was a Hollywood budget show, but what I paid was regional cinema monies.

But why does a credit matter (regular readers of my column might remember another piece I wrote on this)? It’s not ego; it’s about acknowledgement, about basic decency. It’s the official receipt for the sweat, blood, tears, intellect, and sanity you gave to the project. In an industry that often treats research as a joke, a credit for the same is like a tiny flag planted on the surface of the moon that says, “This detail? This authenticity? That was me. I did that.” To have it omitted is to be rendered a ghost in your own machine.

And what a machine I helped build. My inspiration has always been Hollywood, where a project like this would have a whole department with its own fancy catered lunches and a credit plate the size of a dinner tray. Here, it was just me – one-man research army, a VPN, and a stubborn refusal to get anything wrong (spoiler alert: I still did).

The goal was audacious: to recreate 1970s India and Pakistan (except for Episode 1, the whole show is set in Pakistan) with such precision that a time-traveller from the era would give it a nod of approval. The script, already in motion when I joined in April 2022, got a jolt of conspiracy theory from my inner amateur historian. I proposed weaving the mysterious, close-together deaths of PM Lal Bahadur Shastri and Dr. Homi Bhabha into the narrative: that both were killed because India wanted to make its own nuclear bomb (another spoiler alert: originally the show’s last bit was India’s nuclear test, the Smiling Buddha on 19 May 1974 and you realising the show was about stopping Pakistan from building it’s bomb, while India built its own with R&AW chief R N Kao as the main mastermind – it was about India fooling the world). While the Shastri thread was cut, the Bhabha angle stuck, becoming the foundational trauma for our hero, Vishnu Shankar (Pratik Gandhi).