Sleepless nights, clay-smeared hands: It's that time of year again for Kumartuli's artisans

While each pandal in Kolkata will showcase its own unique theme for Durga Pujo, idol makers are exploring creative directions in shaping the idols. Indrajit Paul, a third-generation artisan, is crafting a Durga idol with 3D eyes, which will be sent to New Town, Kolkata. “This year, I thought, why not give Maa Durga’s eyes an illuminating effect? To achieve this, I’ve used an American diamond,” said Indrajit, who had begun working on the idol in February.

While most artists in Kumartuli are swamped with work, some heaved a sigh of relief this month after completing their orders destined for overseas. Koushik Ghosh, an artist, sends Durga idols every year to the USA, France, Germany, Italy and UAE, among other countries. When asked about how the Pratima (idol) is different from India, he said, “The idols which we send to foreign countries are considerably small in size, varying within 5 to 8 feet in range. Instead of mud, these idols are made of fiberglass to make it convenient to ship them to other places.” Ghosh said his father received his very first order from Germany, which was made by the daughter of one of the most famous sweet shops in Kolkata -- Bhim Nag in Bowbazar where every Bengali’s heart lies.

While idol-making is often male-dominated, women are equally passionate about the craft. China Pal, daughter of renowned artist Hemanta Kumar Pal, has been in the business since 1994. “As a child, I would sit beside my father, watching him sculpt Maa Durga with such detail. When his health declined, I took over,” she said. Today, China receives orders not only from Kolkata but also from cities like Bhopal and pilgrimage sites like Tarapith. On facing challenges as a woman, she recalls, “My father once feared society wouldn’t accept me as an idol maker. But when he fell ill, he held my hands and taught me to mould clay. The journey from moulding clay for the first time to serving some of the big orders of Kolkata was not easy. Did I make it? The smile on my customers’ faces says it all.”

As Kumartuli races against time, each idol stands as a testament to devotion and craftsmanship. From seasoned artisans to trailblazing women, the soul of Durga is etched into each intricate creation.