Pugai Padam: Capturing the inequality in the air we breathe

"Residents of Kattukuppam breathe nitrogen, ammonia, and fly ash; we do not breathe oxygen anymore," lamented Subhashini.

As a homemaker living in the industrial belt of North Chennai, her story is buried among the many lived experiences hidden behind Chennai's increasingly worrying air quality index (AQI) numbers.

The air she and other residents breathe is both personal and political—shaped by power, policy, and inequality. This idea formed the heart of the art exhibition Pugai Padam ("when smog creates art"), organised by the Pugai Padam Collective in Chennai recently where her story was also featured.

The exhibition, where you had to enter via a grey carpet, featured a representation of Chennai using smog plates. Fourteen plates were arranged with a break in the middle, with an installation of the River Cooum symbolically dividing North Chennai from the rest of the city.

Smog was both the art and the artist.

Square-shaped smog plates engraved with stencil images of each location were used as a medium to collect particulate matter from the air. The darker the plate and the clearer the stencil image, the more toxic the pollution in that region.

"However, some smog plates didn't capture the complete story," said Tuttu, coordinator of the Pugai Padam Collective.

Pointing to a plate placed at a fruit shop in Mylapore that collected relatively fewer pollutants, he explained, "The shop owner showed us the dust on apples and oranges. That was his story."

Similarly, Subhashini said that the plate kept in her home for a month did not fully capture the real tragedy of Ennore. The environmental damage from the 2017 Ennore oil spill and the ammonia gas leak in 2024 continues to affect the community.

The darkest smog plate was collected from the roof of a residential building in Kurivimedu, where it captured heavy fly ash from the nearby NTECL Vallur Thermal Power Plant.