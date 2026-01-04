Amid global spotlight, Maduro's spiritual ties to Puttaparthi draw attention

ANANTAPUR: Nicolás Maduro, the former President of Venezuela whose detention in US custody is making global headlines, has long maintained a spiritual bond with Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh, India, as a devotee of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

Maduro's association with Puttaparthi dates back to 2005, when he was Venezuela's Foreign Minister. Accompanied by his wife Cilia Flores, he visited Prasanthi Nilayam Ashram in Puttaparthi and reportedly met Sri Sathya Sai Baba personally. The Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust later confirmed this visit, which marked the beginning of a lasting spiritual connection.

Cilia Flores, known in Venezuela as the "Iron Lady," was already a devotee of Sai Baba before Maduro. She is believed to have introduced him to Baba's teachings, often invoking messages of patience, love, and destiny during times of political unrest.

Visitors to the Miraflores Palace were often struck by the décor of Maduro's private office. Alongside portraits of revolutionary leaders Simón Bolívar and Hugo Chávez, a large framed photograph of Sri Sathya Sai Baba was prominently displayed — a striking juxtaposition of revolutionary politics and spiritual devotion.

When Sri Sathya Sai Baba passed away in April 2011, Venezuela became the only Latin American nation to officially honour him. The National Assembly passed a condolence resolution and declared a national day of mourning, recognising his "spiritual contribution to humanity" and his influence on Venezuelans.

On November 23, 2025, during the centenary celebrations of Sai Baba's birth anniversary, Maduro issued a statement calling him a "Being of Light". He added, "I always remember him. The wisdom of this great Master continues to enlighten us," according to sources from the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust.

Under Maduro's leadership, Sri Sathya Sai Service Organisations flourished in Venezuela. While many foreign NGOs were expelled, Sai Centres were allowed to operate freely. Venezuela today has one of the largest concentrations of Sai devotees in Latin America, with the first Sai Centre established in Caracas in 1974. These centres also run Institutes of Human Values in schools and colleges, spreading Baba’s teachings of Truth (Satya), Righteousness (Dharma), and Non-Violence (Ahimsa).

Even as his political legacy remains contested, his bond with the Indian spiritual master continues to highlight the global reach of Satya Sai Baba’s message.