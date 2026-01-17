Agasthyarkoodam: Humbled by one of South India's most difficult mountain treks

When the mountains call, how can one stay away?

In hindsight, getting into an arduous, highly challenging, yet deeply fulfilling trek a couple of weeks ago, without much preparation whatsoever, was nothing short of thrilling. Agasthyarkoodam, one of the most difficult mountain treks in South India, proved to be a genuinely humbling experience of self-realisation—a true awakening of one's own insignificance in the vast expanse of Nature.

Tucked on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala's capital, more than 50km away in Vithura village, Agasthyarkoodam is part of the Agasthyamala Biosphere Reserve, an ecologically significant region, with a rich variety of flora and fauna. It spans across Kerala and Tamil Nadu, on the southern tip of the Western Ghats. Standing at a height of 1,868m (6,129 ft) above sea-level, this is one of the highest peaks in Kerala, and not an easy one to trek up on.

There are two types of people who come for the Agasthyarkoodam trek.

The first kind are a combination of nature/trek lovers and adventure-seekers, to which people like me belong. The second lot comprises the faithful, who come seeking a darshan of Sage Agasthya, the eternal resident of the peak.

Unlike the past couple of times when I summited the peak in a short span of two days, testing my physical and mental limits of endurance to the extreme, this time I opted for a three-day trek so as to assimilate a little more of the verdant surroundings enroute.

My first trek had been more than two decades ago. The second one, which was more recent, left me with an incomplete feeling—maybe because of this rushed nature.

This time around, the walk seemed endless. You walk, walk and walk, interspersed throughout with steep climbs—both short and long—with occasional stops to catch your breath, even as your knees are buckling under you while navigating the complex contours of the hilly terrain.

All this amidst stunning scenery dotted with waterfalls that seem to spring out of nowhere. The slippery patches and convoluted pathways that seem to twist and turn endlessly add to the challenge, but just as you feel overwhelmed arrive the lush meadows...