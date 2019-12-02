Home World

Pakistan President Arif Alvi invites Sri Lankan counterpart Gotayaba Rajapaksa to visit Islamabad

Qureshi, who is on a two-day visit to the island nation, handed over a letter of Pakistan President Arif Alvi to Rajapaksa inviting him to pay a visit to Pakistan.

Published: 02nd December 2019 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan president Arif Alvi (Photo | AP)

By ANI

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Gotayaba Rajapaksa here on Monday met Pakistan Foreign Minister Mehmood Qureshi and discusses issues related to bilateral trade and investment.

"FM calls on the President of Sri Lanka. Bilateral issues, trade, investment and people to people contacts discussed. FM handed over a letter from President to President of Sri Lanka and invited him to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience," Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

Qureshi arrived in Colombo late Sunday night for a two-day visit.

Qureshi also met his newly appointed Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena and the two leaders discussed trade, investment, tourism, people to people contacts, and other issues of mutual interest.

