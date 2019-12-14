Home World

Alignment of strategic interest with India: US Defense Secretary Mark Esper

Esper said that the international rules-based order that America and its allies had worked hard to establish was being tested in new and precarious ways.

Published: 14th December 2019 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper (Photo| AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: There is an alignment of America's strategic interest with India, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday as he identified China, followed by Russia, as Pentagon's top two challenges in the coming years.

"Next week in Washington DC, the United States will host the second ever India two-plus-two ministerial, where we will continue to advance our growing partnership as our strategic interests align," Esper said during his appearance at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) think-tank. On December 18, Esper will host his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, at the Pentagon for a bilateral meeting.

Following this, he and Singh will drive down to the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department to join External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for the second India US 2+2 ministerial. "As you could see, our resolve to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific is deep-rooted and is only growing stronger in the face of efforts to undermine it," Esper said.

ALSO READ| '2+2' talks with India translating strategy into solid outcomes: US

The defense secretary said that the international rules-based order that America and its allies had worked hard to establish was being tested in new and precarious ways. "We have entered a new era of great power competition," he said in reference to China.

"China first and Russia second are now the department's top priorities. Both nations are rapidly modernising their armed forces and expanding their capabilities into the space and cyber domains," the top Pentagon leader said.

"Emboldened by the growing strength of the militaries, Beijing and Moscow are not only violating the sovereignty of smaller states, but they are also attempting to undermine international laws and norms to advantage themselves at the expense of others," he said.

Through its Belt and Road initiative, Esper noted, China was expanding its economic ties across Asia, Europe and Africa with a less-publicised objective of expanding the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) influence and reach.

Esper said that Russia's annexation of Crimea and incursion into Ukraine were evidence of its blatant disregard for state sovereignty and its intent to undermine NATO's cohesion.

ALSO READ| India needs to demonstrate willingness to be in global supply chain: Top US diplomat

He alleged that China's brazen efforts to coerce smaller states and assert illegitimate maritime claims threatened its neighbours' sovereignty, undermined the stability of regional markets and increased the risk of conflict. "This behaviour stood in stark contrast to the US vision, one that respected and provided opportunity for all nations, large and small," Esper argued.

"Our approach continues to prove itself superior to China's as evidenced by our growing partnerships across the Indo-Pacific. For example, during my recent visit to Thailand, the prime minister and I signed Joint Vision 2020, which charts a course for increased interoperability and expanded exercises and training between our forces," he said.

At the end of the day, Esper told the CFR audience, that the US wanted China to obey those international rules the way US and its allies implemented them, including freedom of navigation. "I do not want China to be an enemy. There is no need for them to be an enemy. But we certainly have entered this era of great power competition where we are competing with them," he said.

Responding to a question, Esper said it was premature to call it a "cold war" with China.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Council on Foreign Relations Pentagon US Defense Secretary Mark Esper India US ties
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp