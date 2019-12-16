Home World

Myanmar has softened stance on Rohingyas after ICJ hearing: Bangladesh Foreign Minister

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said that Myanmar has invited him for a state visit and he in return advised Myanmar authorities to come to Bangladesh and talk to Rohingyas.

Published: 16th December 2019 02:02 PM

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen (File photo| AFP)

By ANI

DHAKA: Following the United Nations' International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearing, Myanmar has "softened" its stance on the matter pertaining to Rohingya Muslims, said Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

"They have softened their stance. They have invited me for a visit. These are good initiatives," BDNews24 quoted Momen as saying on Sunday.

Bangladesh will take back its nationals in India, if any: Foreign Minister Abdul Momen

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday categorically rejected charges of genocide of the Rohingya Muslim minority that have been placed against Myanmar's military by West African nation of Gambia.

Speaking at the ICJ at The Hague, the global human rights and democracy icon said that the Rohingya conflict was a domestic matter for her country to resolve. According to Al Jazeera, around 7,40,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar in August 2017 following a military crackdown joining 200,000 refugees already in makeshift tent settlements at Cox's Bazar.

Two Bangladesh ministers cancel India trips amidst protests over Citizenship Bill

Bangladesh and Myanmar signed a repatriation deal two years ago, but virtually no refugees have been returned to date. UN investigators described the situation in Myanmar as "unsafe, unsustainable and impossible". "I had said that I would visit once all the Rohingya returned (to Myanmar). Then I would meet them there. Now they (Myanmar) have invited me again. Let's see what can be done," Momen said.

He advised Myanmar authorities to come to Bangladesh and talk to Rohingya to understand their expectations. "But I want them to come here and talk to their people (Rohingya) to understand their expectations. It may ease the repatriation," he added.

