Home World

Turkey's Erdogan threatens to shut down closing Incirlik airbase if US imposes sanctions

The airbase is located in the Turkish city of Adana. The United States Air Force and the Turkish Air Force are the primary users of the base.

Published: 16th December 2019 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Erdogan

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Photo| AP)

By ANI

ANKARA: Warning US against imposing sanctions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that his country, "if needed" will shut down the Incirlik Airbase.

The airbase is located in the Turkish city of Adana. The United States Air Force and the Turkish Air Force are the primary users of the base.

"It is important for both sides that the US does not take irrevocable measures... Turkey will, of course, respond to any US sanctions. If needed, we will close both Incirlik and Kurecik," Sputnik quoted Erdogan, as saying.

This comes after US Senate's Foreign Relations Committee approved a bill on sanctioning Turkey through the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

READ| Erdogan's ex-ally Ahmet Davutoglu launches new party opposing 'leader cult'

Relations between the two NATO countries have gone sour ever since Ankara decided to buy Russia S-400 air defence system, despite US repeatedly raising concerns over the move.

Sputnik in its report said the US fears S-400 might compromise the operation of its F-35 fighter jets. Turkey though has gone ahead with the deal ignoring US objections.

In November, a senior US State Department official had urged Turkey to denounce the Russian S-400 air defence systems, in an apparent suggestion to Ankara to get back to the F-35 stealth fighter programme.

Russia and Turkey signed a loan agreement for the supply of S-400 air defence systems in September 2017 that resulted in the US suspending deliveries of F-35 fighter jets to its NATO ally.

Washington refused to provide Turkey with the aircraft, claiming that the S-400 deal is incompatible with the alliance's military equipment and might compromise the operations of the new fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets. Ankara has stuck to its agreement with Russia and refused to back down.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Incirlik airbase Recep Tayyip Erdogan US sanctions
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp