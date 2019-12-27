Home World

Former Pakistan dictator Pervez Musharraf challenges special court's verdict in high treason case

Musharraf's plea stated that 'no offence of high treason is made out from the evidence presented against him before the special court'.

Published: 27th December 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

Former Pakistan president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf (File photo| AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's former military dictator Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf on Friday filed a petition in a court against the special court's verdict convicting him of high treason and sentencing him to death, according to media reports.

Last week, the special court in Islamabad sentenced 76-year-old Musharraf to death in absentia for high treason following a six-year legal case. The 86 page-long petition, filed by Advocate Azhar Siddique in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday on Musharraf's behalf, named the federal government and others as respondents, Dawn News reported.

The petition highlighted that the "judgement contained a mix of anomalies and contradictory statements". It added that the special court "rapidly and hurriedly wrapped up the trial which was far from conclusion", the report said.

ALSO READ| Pakistan Bar Council slams Army for criticising court verdict in Musharraf treason case

The petition stated that the special court "has not taken into consideration that no actions detrimental to national interest were taken by the applicant" as "no offence of high treason is made out from the evidence presented against him (Musharraf) before the special court".

The full bench, chaired by Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, will hear the petition on January 9, 2020. The former president has prayed to the high court to suspend the decision, the Express Tribune reported. Musharraf had earlier moved the LHC against the constitution of the special court. He filed an application in the LHC, urging it to halt the special court from sentencing him in absentia.

Three days after he had filed the petition, Musharraf, who is currently in Dubai where he is seeking treatment for multiple diseases, was handed the death penalty by the special court in Islamabad after the three-member bench convicted him in the treason case.

ALSO READ| Can grant citizenship to Pervez Musharraf since he was born in India: Subramanian Swamy

Musharraf suspended the Constitution in 2007 and announce emergency which under Article 6 of the Constitution of Pakistan is an act of treason punishable with death. He is the first military ruler to receive the capital punishment in Pakistan's history.

His sentencing was highly significant in Pakistan where the powerful military has ruled the country for nearly half of its 72-year history. He came to power in 1999 by toppling the government of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif and ruled until 2008. He has 30 days to file appeal in the apex court.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lahore High Court Pervez Musharraf Musharraf trason case Musharraf death sentence Pervez Musharraf petition
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp