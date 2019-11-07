Home World

French President Emmanuel Macron says NATO experiencing 'brain death'

Macron's comments questioning the effectiveness of NATO threaten to send shock waves through the alliance ahead of a summit meeting Britain next month.

Published: 07th November 2019 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron (File photo| AP)

By AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron says he believes NATO is undergoing "brain death," lamenting a lack of coordination between Europe and the United States and unilateral actions in Syria by key member Turkey, in an interview published Thursday.

"What we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO," Macron told The Economist magazine in an interview.

"You have no coordination whatsoever of strategic decision-making between the United States and its NATO allies. None. You have an uncoordinated aggressive action by another NATO ally, Turkey, in an area where our interests are at stake," he added, according to an English transcript released by The Economist.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump, Boris Johnson discuss trade, NATO over phone

Macron's comments questioning the effectiveness of NATO threaten to send shock waves through the alliance ahead of a summit meeting Britain next month.

NATO has already been hit by Turkey's latest military operation against Kurdish militia in northern Syria - which was staunchly opposed by fellow members like France - and President Donald Trump's lack of enthusiasm for the organisation. "There has been no NATO planning, nor any coordination. There hasn't even been any NATO deconfliction," Macron said.

And while NATO works well in communicating between armies and commanding operations, "strategically and politically, we need to recognise that we have a problem," he said. "We should reassess the reality of what NATO is in the light of the commitment of the United States," he warned, adding that "In my opinion, Europe has the capacity to defend itself."

ALSO READ| Emmanuel Macron takes aim at Islamic 'separatism' in France 

Macron argued that Europe could do this if "it accelerates the development of European defence."

He expressed frustration that the United States under Trump had effectively allowed Turkey to go ahead with its operation in Syria by pulling back American forces. "NATO as a system doesn't regulate its members. So as soon as you have a member who feels they have a right to head off on their own, granted by the USA, they do it. It's not in our interest to push Turkey out of NATO but perhaps to reconsider what NATO is," he said.

The French president, seen by analysts as Europe's most prominent leader amid Brexit and the looming exit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2021, has sought to stand tall on the foreign policy stage and implement a vision of reforming Europe.

But he said Europe had been brought "to the edge of a precipice" by reducing the political scope of the European Union project since the mid-1990s. "Europe has forgotten that it is a community, by increasingly thinking of itself as a market, with expansion as its end purpose," said Macron, who recently blocked expanding the EU further to include two more Balkan states.

Macron said it was a time of turmoil with Europe losing track of history, the US aligning more closely with China and authoritarian powers emerging in its neighbourhood.m "All this has led to the exceptional fragility of Europe which, if it can't think of itself as a global power, will disappear, because it will take a hard knock," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NATO NATO brain death Emmanuel Macron NATO countries NATO inter coordination NATO summit
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp