Ahead of Kartarpur corridor opening, Pakistan displays 'Indian bomb' at gurdwara there

A day before the opening of the corridor that will connect the Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with the Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur and allow Indian pilgrims to visit the shrine where Guru Nanak spent his final years, the project was embroiled in a fresh controversy.

According to some Indians who were part of a private group that recently visited the Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, authorities there have cleared an exhibit showcasing a small bomb that was allegedly dropped by the IAF during the 1971 war.

The Hindustan Times reported that the bomb has been placed within a glass case on top of a pillar-like structure, also featuring the 'khanda' (a symbol representing the Sikh faith).

A board erected next to the pillar reads 'Miracle of Waheguruji', further stating, "Indian Air Force dropped this bomb in 1971 at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Sri Kartarpur Sahib with the aim to destroy it. However, this evil design could not be materialised due to blessing of Waheguru Ji (Almighty Allah).

"The said bomb landed into Sri Khoo Sahib (Sacred Well) and this Darbar Sahib remained unheart (sic). It is pertinent to mention that this is the same sacred well from where Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji used to get water to irrigate his fields.”

There has been no official reaction from Indian authorities so far. However, some experts said the exhibit may have been aimed at drawing a wedge between Sikhs and other communities in India and fanning Khalistani sentiments.

Earlier this week, another controversy emerged when a song released by Pakistan to mark the opening of the corridor featured posters of Khalistani separatist leaders, a move that was condemned by India which lodged a strong protest with Islamabad.