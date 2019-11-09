Home World

Kartarpur opening great opportunity for Sikhs to bring India, Pakistan together: UAE Sikhs

The Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib is located across the Ravi river in Pakistan and is about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

Published: 09th November 2019 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

A view of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan Friday Nov. 8 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

A view of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan Friday Nov. 8 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: The historic opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor offers a great opportunity for the Sikh community to bring India and Pakistan together in these testing times, the leader of the UAE's Sikh community has said, thanking the leaders of both the countries for the momentous occasion.

Surender Singh Kandhari said Kartarpur was of historic and religious significance for Sikhs as this is where the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev took his last breath.

"We consider this of the same importance as the Nankana Sahib Pakistan, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji," he said.

ALSO READ: First batch of Indian pilgrims enters Pakistan through Kartarpur corridor

"Guru Ji visited a number of far off places and visited several well-known and popular places of pilgrimage for Hindus and Muslims.

After these journeys Guru Nanak Devji settled in Kartarpur before leaving his physical form," Kandhari said.

The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor linking Dera Baba Sahib in Gurdaspur in India and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan will be thrown open on Saturday, in a historic people-to-people initiative which sparks a glimmer of hope for improvement in ties between the two countries.

The Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib is located across the Ravi river in Pakistan and is about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

"We are privileged and honoured to be invited by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the opening ceremony of the Kartarpur Border, celebrating Guru Nanak Devji's 550th Prakash Purb on the 9th of November," Kandhari said in a statement.

"We, at the Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar Dubai, and on behalf of the entire Sikh and Indian community in the UAE, are very happy at this development.

It not only shows the harmonious coexistence between the countries but also upholds the values that can be sustained alongside the freedom to practise our faith," he said.

Kandhari also said the Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar Dubai appreciates the gesture of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for opening the border for the Sikh community on this momentous occasion.

He also referred to the event as a great opportunity for the Sikh community to bring India and Pakistan together in these trying times.

ALSO READ: Want to go on a pilgrimage to the Kartarpur gurdwara? Here's how

"We hope this event brings the two countries together and lead to further cooperation and peaceful atmosphere to improve the relationship," Kandhari said.

"This year as we celebrate the Year of Tolerance in the United Arab Emirates, this opening of the Kartarpur Border is a perfect example of interfaith understanding, harmony in diversity, religious tolerance between India and Pakistan," he said.

The inauguration of the corridor comes in the midst of frayed ties between India and Pakistan following New Delhi's decision in August to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories.

Notwithstanding a chill in bilateral ties over Kashmir, India and Pakistan after tough negotiations signed an agreement last month, paving the way for the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor on November 9.

The agreement will allow 5,000 Indian pilgrims daily to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib where Guru Nanak spent the last 18 years of his life.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor UAE Sikh community Surender Singh Kandhari
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hindus get disputed land to build temple, Muslims alternate space for mosque: SC
File photo of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya (Photo| AP)
Ayodhya Verdict: Babri Masjid was built on a temple structure, says Hindu Mahasabha lawyer
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp