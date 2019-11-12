Home World

Guru Nanak's teaching very much aligned to core values of Singapore: PM Lee Hsien Loon

Published: 12th November 2019 04:36 PM

Guru Nanak

Guru Nanak | PTI Photo

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday said the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev ji are very much aligned to the core values of Singapore and the principles of an open, inclusive, and diverse society.

In a message on his Facebook page, Lee greeted the Sikh community here on Guru Nanak's 550th birthday celebration and thanked them for their continued contributions to Singapore.

"I am glad Guru Nanak's spirit of service continues in the Sikh community here today. The gurdwaras (seven Sikh temples) here serve free vegetarian meals to thousands daily, regardless of religion or race. Also, happy that the local Sikh community's year-long anniversary celebrations have embraced the ethos of volunteerism and public service to all Singaporeans," he said.

"These teachings are very much aligned to the core values of Singapore, and the principles of an open, inclusive, and diverse society," Lee added.

Singapore's 12,000 Sikh community launched 550 birthday celebration of the Sikh faith founder a year ago with a series of programmes and community-led participation in multi-racial Singapore society activities.

