Important for Pakistan to implement FATF recommendations to counter terror financing: US

The implementation of the FATF recommendations, besides taking action against terrorist networks, would help the US revise its travel advisory against Pakistan.

Published: 23rd November 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: It is important for Pakistan to fully implement the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to counter terror financing, a top American diplomat has said.

The implementation of the FATF recommendations, besides taking action against terrorist networks, would help the US revise its travel advisory against Pakistan, the diplomat said in response to a question.

"We want to see improvements in Pakistan's security situation so that we can reflect that in a travel advisory," Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Well said at an event at the Wilson Center think tank on Thursday.

"Some of the steps that, I think, are very important are Pakistan's implementation, full implementation of the Financial Action Task Force requirement to counter terrorism financing, to prosecute and seize the assets of members of terrorist organisations," Wells said.

ALSO READ | EU offers technical assistance to Pakistan on FATF action plan

In its last travel advisory issued on April 9 this year, the US State Department urged American citizens to reconsider their travel to Pakistan.

It also advised US citizens against travelling to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in view of terrorism and kidnapping.

The travel advisory is revised every six months.

Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Pakistan, said the advisory.

Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, military installations, airports, universities, tourist locations, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and government facilities.

Terrorists have targeted US diplomats and diplomatic facilities in the past, and information suggests they continue to do so, it said.

