Home World

Pakistanis worried about inflation, unemployment than Kashmir issue, reveals survey

The survey also mentions fears over political instability, power crisis, dengue outbreak among other issues.

Published: 31st October 2019 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 10:50 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Pakistanis used for representational purpose (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Spiralling inflation and not the Kashmir issue is the biggest problem haunting the people of Pakistan, a survey conducted by Gallup International in all four provinces of the cash-strapped country has said.

The study, which was published by Gallup and Gilani Pakistan on Tuesday, said 53 per cent of respondents believe the country's economy, specifically increasing inflation, is the biggest problem facing the country.

ALSO READ | There is no ray of hope, Pakistan businessmen tell army chief; slam Imran

Worries of inflation is followed by unemployment (23%), the Kashmir issue (8%), corruption (4%) and water crisis (4%), the survey has said.

The survey also mentions fears over political instability, power crisis, dengue outbreak among other issues.

Gallup Pakistan said the survey's sample comprised men and women from across the four provinces -- Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh.

ALSO READ | Pakistan facing 'significant economic challenges', economy at critical juncture: IMF

Pakistan's economy has struggled in the last few years.

In July, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had said Pakistan was facing "significant economic challenges" due to weak and unbalanced growth and that its economy is at a critical juncture where it needs an ambitious and bold set of reforms.

ALSO READ | EU calls on India, Pakistan to resume dialogue amid tension over Kashmir

At the time, Pakistan had a currency reserve of less than USD 8 billion, enough only to cover 1.7 months of imports.

Pakistan and the IMF signed a USD 6 billion bailout package this year, aimed at returning sustainable growth to the country's fragile economy and improve the standards of living.

Other than the IMF, Pakistan has secured substantial bailout packages from Qatar, China, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Kashmir issue Pakistan economic crisis Gallup International inflation Pakistan economy
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp