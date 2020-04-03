STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: Brazil Prez Jair Bolsonaro defends move to open businesses even as cases surge past 8,000

Bolsonaro termed the isolation measures adopted by the majority of the 27 Brazilian states to contain the virus outbreak as 'an exaggeration'.

Published: 03rd April 2020 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BRASILIA: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro criticized the self-isolation measures to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, while defending the move to open businesses and rebuking the country's Health Minister saying he lacked humility to manage the crisis.

In an interview to Joven Pan radio, Bolsonaro on Thursday criticized Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who had spoken in favour of social distancing as a step to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, reports Efe news.

ALSO READ | Brazil President Bolsonaro takes down fake shortage video after uproar

Bolsonaro said Mandetta lacked humility to, "to lead Brazil in this difficult time".

"Mandetta knows that we have differed for some time, but I don't intend to sack him in the middle of the fight," said Bolsonaro, who until recently disregarded the infection as slight fever and cold.

The President further added that Mandetta wanted to do a lot for the cause and said: "I wish him luck and I hope that he would continue his work with a little more humility."

He further added that none of his ministers were indispensable and could be sacked at any moment.

ALSO READ | After Twitter, now Facebook, Instagram remove Jair Bolsonaro's video questioning coronavirus quarantine

Bolsonaro once again termed the isolation measures adopted by the majority of the 27 Brazilian states to contain the virus outbreak as "an exaggeration".

The measures include closing down businesses, bars and churches along with the suspension of classes.

Bolsonaro also urged Brazilians to return to work and defended the opening of businesses in the cities Monday onward.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

The President further added that he had a draft legislative decree ready to be signed if needed, bearing in mind all essential and indispensable activities, and further urged the Governors to revise their stance.

"We have to get ready to return to work, because sooner or later this will happen. Whether by the Governors' decision or by that of the President.

"We have to fight the virus, yes, but we cannot let the jobs get destroyed," he said and added that all those below 40 should get back to work.

So far, Brazil has reported 327 deaths and 8,066 COVID-19 cases, revealing an exponential rise in both figures.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jair Bolsonaro Brazil coronavirus cases Coronavirus Brazil
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp