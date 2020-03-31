STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

After Twitter, now Facebook, Instagram remove Jair Bolsonaro's video questioning coronavirus quarantine

The videos showed the far-right leader flouting his government's social distancing guidelines by mixing with supporters on the streets of Brasilia on Sunday and urging them to keep the economy going.

Published: 31st March 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BRASILIA: Facebook and Instagram removed videos of Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro on Monday, saying they spread misinformation about the coronavirus, a day after Twitter did the same.

"We remove content on Facebook and Instagram that violates our terms of use, which do not allow misinformation that could cause physical harm to individuals," Facebook said in a statement in Portuguese.

Twitter on Sunday explained it had removed the videos in accordance with its recently expanded global rules on managing content that contradicted public health information from official sources, and could put people at greater risk of transmitting COVID-19.

ALSO READ | Brazil coronavirus death toll inflated to 'serve political interests': Jair Bolsonaro questions tally

The videos showed the far-right leader flouting his government's social distancing guidelines by mixing with supporters on the streets of Brasilia on Sunday and urging them to keep the economy going.

On Saturday, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta highlighted the importance of containment as a means of fighting the coronavirus.

Brazil has reported the most coronavirus cases in Latin America so far: 4,256, with 136 deaths.

On Monday, Mandetta again stressed the importance of social distancing in order to slow the virus.

"At this time, we must maintain the highest degree of social distancing, so that we can give time for the (health) system to strengthen itself," he said.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Bolsonaro has repeatedly downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus, describing it as "a flu" and calling for schools and shops to re-open, with self-isolation necessary only for people over the age of 60.

On Monday, his leading opponents urged him to resign in a joint letter, arguing that he committed a crime with his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Bolsonaro is more than just a political problem, he has become a public-health problem. He should resign," said the statement, which was signed by a dozen leading left-wing figures.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jair Bolsonaro Brazil coronavirus cases Coronavirus COVID 19 facebook Twitter Instagram Jair Bolsonaro video social distancing social distancing
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp