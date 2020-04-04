STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos donates $100 million to feed out-of-work Americans due to COVID-19

Some people, however, were not very happy with the contribution as it only composes about .08 per cent of Bezos' nearly $120 billion worth of wealth and assets.

Jeff Bezos

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (File | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has announced to donate $100 million to US food banks to help them feed a growing number of out-of-job Americans during the ongoing new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In an Instagram post, Bezos said he wants to support those on the front lines at nation's food banks and those who are relying on them for food with a $100 million gift to @FeedingAmerica.

"Feeding America will quickly distribute the funds to their national network of food banks and food pantries, getting food to those countless families who need it," Bezos added late Friday.

Non-profit food banks and food pantries rely in large part on surplus food from a range of food businesses.

For example, many restaurants donate excess food. But during this time of social distancing, restaurants are closed, and many other normal channels of excess food have also shut down.

"To make matters worse, as supply is dwindling, demand for food bank services is going up," said Bezos.

Millions of Americans are turning to food banks during these difficult times as millions of jobs are at risk.

Some people, however, were not very happy with the contribution as it only composes about .08 per cent of Bezos' nearly $120 billion worth of wealth and assets.

Despite the criticism, Feeding America said it is "deeply grateful" for Bezos' "generous" gift.

"This donation, the largest single gift in our history, will enable us to provide more food to millions of our neighbors facing hardship during this crisis. Countless lives will be changed because of his generosity," Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, told WTHR.

