STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: Pakistan's coronavirus cases reach 3,277, death toll rises to 50; Punjab province worst hit

Punjab recorded 1,493 cases, Sindh 881, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 405, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 210, Balochistan 191, Islamabad 82 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 15.

Published: 06th April 2020 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Municipality workers wearing protective suits bury a coronavirus victim at a cemetery on the outskirts of Bahawalpur, in central Pakistan, Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Municipality workers wearing protective suits bury a coronavirus victim at a cemetery on the outskirts of Bahawalpur, in central Pakistan, Sunday, April 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The number of the coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Monday reached 3,277 with the infections in the worst-hit Punjab province approaching 1,500 despite government claims that the ongoing lockdown in the country has slowed down the spread of the deadly virus.

Ministry of National Health Services said that 50 patients have so far died of the disease, while 257 people have recovered.

Punjab recorded 1,493 cases, Sindh 881, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 405, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 210, Balochistan 191, Islamabad 82 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 15.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Chief of the National Command and Operation Centre Asad Umar on Sunday said that the pace of coronavirus spread is slowing down in the country due to effective lockdown measures.

Umar, who is the Minister for Planning, said that the government was developing a mechanism to identify areas with most coronavirus cases to undertake preventive measures.

The government was taking steps to curtail the spread of the virus but without much success.

ALSO READ | Will consider Pakistan's request for financial aid to cope with coronavirus outbreak challenges: IMF 

The National Coordination Committee headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan meets every day to evolve the response to the threat.

The government also set up a National Command and Operation Center to implement the decisions made by the committee.

ALSO READ | Discrimination amid pandemic: Pakistan denies food supplies to Hindus, Christians as coronavirus rages

The Pakistan government on Saturday informed the Supreme Court that the number of coronavirus patients in the country could reach up to 50,000 by the last week of this month.

The number of cases increasing at a rapid pace in Punjab could become a cause of concern for the government as it is also the wealthiest region of the country.

Meanwhile, the government said the process for provide financial support to the poor affected by the lockdown during the coronavirus crisis would commence on April 8.

The government has announced to provide Rs 12,000 (USD 157.7) assistance to 12 million families each, while Punjab and Sindh have decided to contribute funding for the assistance of additional 700,000 and 250,000 people, respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan Coronavirus cases Coronavirus Punjab province
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp