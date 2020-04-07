STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Coronavirus: Wishes pour in from world leaders for ICU-admitted UK PM Boris Johnson

Here's what some of the global figures who wished the British Prime Minister a quick recovery said.

Published: 07th April 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo| AP)

By AFP

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's admission to intensive care with coronavirus prompted an outpouring of well-wishes from world leaders on Monday.

Here are some of the global figures who wished the British leader a quick recovery:

US

President Donald Trump said he wanted to "send best wishes to a very good friend of mine and a friend to our nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson."

"We're very saddened to hear he was taken into intensive care this afternoon, a little while ago. Americans are all praying for his recovery," Trump told a press conference.

"We'll see if we can be of help. We've contacted all of Boris' doctors and we'll see what is going to take place. But they are ready to go."

EU

The European Union's top officials all sent public messages wishing Johnson a "full recovery".

The EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, who is recovering in quarantine after also testing positive, tweeted that "my thoughts are with you and your family."

The best wishes from the European Union's top officials underlined the setting aside of political tussling after Johnson took Britain out of the bloc in January. 

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES 

France

French President Emmanuel Macron gave his "full support to Boris Johnson, his family and the British people at this difficult time".

"I hope he will rapidly overcome this ordeal," tweeted.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had earlier told BFMTV: "I know his strength, I am convinced he will draw from his resources, which are great, the capacity to overcome this ordeal. It's also symbolic of the seriousness of this crisis, which affects everyone."

Spain

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted: "My solidarity and wishes for a speedy recovery for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. These are difficult days for our countries, but it is through strength and unity that we can win this battle."

Italy

Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio tweeted in English that "the Italian people is with the UK in these difficult times. We are one for each other. Get well soon Boris Johnson!" 

WHO

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was "thinking of my friend Boris Johnson tonight, and sending my and WHO's heartfelt good wishes as he battles the coronavirus."

"I know the NHS and its dedicated health workers will be looking after you," he tweeted.

Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose wife tested positive last month, wished Johnson a full and speedy recovery. "My thoughts are with you and your family right now. Hope to see you back at Number 10 soon," he tweeted.

The Netherlands

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that "on behalf of the Dutch cabinet, I wish Boris Johnson, his family and the British people lots of strength during this difficult time."

"I hope to be able to speak to him soon in good health," Rutte tweeted.

NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said his thoughts are with his friend. "Lots of strength, Boris, and get well soon!" he tweeted.

Poland

President Andrzej Duda tweeted: "My thoughts are with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his family at this testing time. I wish him a full and swift recovery."

Czech Republic

Czech President Milos Zeman tweeted: "I wish you strength and endurance in your fight with the disease to overcome it and win over it."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Boris Johnson Boris Johnson ICU Coronavirus Boris Johnson coronavirus UK coronavirus cases
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp