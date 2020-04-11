COVID-19: US coronavirus cases cross 500,000 mark; first country to record over 2,000 deaths in one day

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday become the first country to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day, with 2,108 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

The United States tally also crossed crossed half a million cases with 500,399 confirmed ones, 18,693 deaths and 28,837 recoveries so far.

The gap between deaths in the United States and Italy seems to have narrowed down drastically with the difference of only 156 fatalities as Italy toll mounted to 18,849.

Italy has also seen the most number of coronavirus fatalities in the world, although the number of cases there is much lower than in the United States, at 147,577 with 30,455 recoveries.