Maldives foreign minister thanks India for 'approving' request for hydroxychloroquine

They said the USA had asked for 48 lakh tablets of HCQ and India has sanctioned 35.82 lakh tablets.

Published: 11th April 2020 01:43 PM

Hydroxychloroquine tablets

Hydroxychloroquine tablets. (FIle photo| AFP)

By ANI

MALE: Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid, on Friday (local time) thanked India for approving his country's request for hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), an anti-malarial drug, deemed useful in dealing with COVID-19.

"Thank you Government of India, for approving Maldives' request for Hydroxychloroquine, which is being called a game changer in the fight against COVID-19. A friend in need is truly a friend indeed!" Abdulla Shahid said in a tweet.

India has cleared the first list of 13 countries for hydroxychloroquine which includes USA, Spain, Germany, Bahrain, Brazil, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives and Bangladesh, sources had said earlier.

The sources said Bangladesh will get 20 lakh tablets of hydroxychloroquine, Nepal 10 lakh, Bhutan 2 lakh, Sri Lanka 10 lakh (not in the first consignment), Afghanistan 5 lakh, and Maldives 2 lakh.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Modi for allowing the export of HCQ. In a tweet he had also thanked India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ, saying it will not be forgotten.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also thanked India for sending the drug.

Coronavirus
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
